Nintendo Downloads - February 25, 2021

What else is out this week besides Bravely Default: The New Class?

It's the rare occasion in which you can debate whether a Nintendo published game is the big game of the week: Bravely Default III: This Time It's Personal is countered by the full release of Persona 5 Strikers to give those who enjoy RPGs a coronary. But this week is busy even beyond that: the planning spreadsheet for this week runs 40 deep and it took two and a half hours to load the list.

Code;Realize -Wintertide Miracles- is also in shops this week, and Steam Prison is a) digital only and b) breaking the $59.99 US price barrier with what appears to be a randomly selected number (but is likely straight conversion). Capcom's doubleheader of old school concludes with Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection, and we have a loving tribute to Crazy Taxi in Taxi Chaos giving me a lift. I'll also be monitoring Curse of the Dead Gods and Forward to the Sky, plus RetroMania Wrestling in the search for a good grappling game, and that I MIGHT be able to finish prior to March 26.

Japan gets a fair few visual novels and two standalone Darius releases this week.

North America

Switch Retail

Persona 5 Strikers (US$59.99/C$79.99: Tuesday)

Bravely Default II ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

Code; Realize -Wintertide Miracles- ($39.99/$53.19)

Switch eShop

Steam Prison ($65.49/$82.52)

Forward to the Sky ($48.99/$68.99)

Hellpoint ($34.99/$46.54)

Taxi Chaos ($34.95/$49.95: Tuesday)

Ghosts 'n Goblins: Resurrection ($29.99/$39.99)

Dry Drowning ($24.99/$31.49: Monday)

Curse of the Dead Gods ($19.99/$26.99: Tuesday)

Baobabs Mausoleum: Grindhouse Edition ($19.99/$25.00: Friday)

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos ($19.99/$22.79: Tuesday)

AnShi ($17.99/$23.93: Monday)

Katana Kata ($14.99/$19.94: Friday)

Johnny Bonasera Full Season ($14.99/$18.89: Tuesday)

Demon Hunter: Revelation ($14.99/$: Friday)

Littlewood ($14.99/$?)

Under Leaves ($12.99/$17.28)

Dotori ($11.99/$15.95)

Monster Truck XT Airport Derby ($11.99/$15.95: Friday)

Night Vision ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Legal Dungeon ($9.99/$13.29)

Aery - A Journey Beyond Time ($9.99/$12.99)

The Lost Cube ($9.99/$12.99)

Mike Dies ($9.99/$?)

Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! ENG & JAN ($9.49/$?)

iota ($7.99/$10.63: Wednesday)

Dat Gaem ($7.99/$10.63: Friday)

Demon's Rise - Lords of Chaos ($7.99/$10.49)

Retrace: Memories of Death ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)

Castle Kong ($6.99/$8.99)

Horned Knight ($5.99/$7.97: Friday)

Dynos & Ghosts ($4.99/$6.99: Tuesday)

Active Neurons 3 - Wonders Of The World ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Lawnmower Game: Racing ($4.99/$6.64)

Dungeons & Bombs ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Thunderflash ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Blastful ($3.99/$5.35)

Clocker ($3.99/$?)

RetroMania Wrestling ($?/$?: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Among Us is 30% off until February 28. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Persona 5 Strikers (€59.99/£54.99: Tuesday)

Bravely Default II (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Code; Realize -Wintertide Miracles- (€39.99/£35.99)

Switch eShop

Steam Prison (€55.59/£49.99: Wednesday)

Forward to the Sky (€39.99/£35.99)

Taxi Chaos (€34.99/£31.49: Monday)

Hellpoint (€34.99/£31.49)

Ghosts 'n Goblins: Resurrection (€29.99/£24.99)

Curse of the Dead Gods (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Baobabs Mausoleum: Grindhouse Edition (€16.99/£15.29: Friday)

Johnny Bonasera Full Season (€14.99/£14.99: Tuesday)

Demon Hunter: Revelation (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Katana Kata (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Under Leaves (€12.99/£11.69)

Monster Truck XT Airport Derby (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Aery - A Journey Beyond Time (€9.99/£9.99)

Dotori (€9.99/£8.99)

Legal Dungeon (€9.99/£8.99)

The Lost Cube (€9.99/£8.99)

iota (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

Demon's Rise - Lords of Chaos (€7.99/£7.19)

Dat Gaem (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Retrace: Memories of Death (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! ENG & JAN (€7.79/£6.99)

Castle Kong (€6.99/£5.99: Wednesday)

Horned Knight (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Thunderflash (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Active Neurons 3 - Wonders Of The World (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Lawnmower Game: Racing (€4.99/£4.49)

Dungeons & Bombs (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Blastful (€3.99/£3.59)

Clocker (€3.99/£3.59)

Radon Blast (€3.99/£3.59)

Japan

Steam Prison (¥7590)

Bravely Default II (¥7480: Friday)

Jinki Resurrection (¥6600)

Empire of Sin (¥6589)

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (¥6578)

Uta no Prince-sama Debut (¥6380)

Kiniro Loveriche (¥6050)

Kiniro Loveriche -Golden Time- (¥6050)

Cotton Reboot (¥4980)

Forward To The Sky (¥4400)

Darius Burst Another Chronicle EX+ (¥4180)

G-Darius HD (¥4180)

Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection (¥3990)

Hellpoint (¥3499)

Jenny LeClu: Detectivu (¥2499)

Space Crew (¥2090)

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (¥2050)

Under Leaves (¥1499)

In Celebration of Violence (¥1280)

Dotori (¥1210)

Aery - A Journey Beyond Time (¥999)

Demon Hunter: Revelation (¥990)

Legal Dungeon (¥980)

Clocker (¥450)

Solomon Program (free)