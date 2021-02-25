Nintendo Downloads - February 25, 2021

What else is out this week besides Bravely Default: The New Class?
It's the rare occasion in which you can debate whether a Nintendo published game is the big game of the week: Bravely Default III: This Time It's Personal is countered by the full release of Persona 5 Strikers to give those who enjoy RPGs a coronary. But this week is busy even beyond that: the planning spreadsheet for this week runs 40 deep and it took two and a half hours to load the list.
Code;Realize -Wintertide Miracles- is also in shops this week, and Steam Prison is a) digital only and b) breaking the $59.99 US price barrier with what appears to be a randomly selected number (but is likely straight conversion). Capcom's doubleheader of old school concludes with Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection, and we have a loving tribute to Crazy Taxi in Taxi Chaos giving me a lift. I'll also be monitoring Curse of the Dead Gods and Forward to the Sky, plus RetroMania Wrestling in the search for a good grappling game, and that I MIGHT be able to finish prior to March 26.
Japan gets a fair few visual novels and two standalone Darius releases this week.
North America
Switch Retail
Persona 5 Strikers (US$59.99/C$79.99: Tuesday)
Bravely Default II ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)
Code; Realize -Wintertide Miracles- ($39.99/$53.19)
Switch eShop
Steam Prison ($65.49/$82.52)
Forward to the Sky ($48.99/$68.99)
Hellpoint ($34.99/$46.54)
Taxi Chaos ($34.95/$49.95: Tuesday)
Ghosts 'n Goblins: Resurrection ($29.99/$39.99)
Dry Drowning ($24.99/$31.49: Monday)
Curse of the Dead Gods ($19.99/$26.99: Tuesday)
Baobabs Mausoleum: Grindhouse Edition ($19.99/$25.00: Friday)
Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos ($19.99/$22.79: Tuesday)
AnShi ($17.99/$23.93: Monday)
Katana Kata ($14.99/$19.94: Friday)
Johnny Bonasera Full Season ($14.99/$18.89: Tuesday)
Demon Hunter: Revelation ($14.99/$: Friday)
Littlewood ($14.99/$?)
Under Leaves ($12.99/$17.28)
Dotori ($11.99/$15.95)
Monster Truck XT Airport Derby ($11.99/$15.95: Friday)
Night Vision ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)
Legal Dungeon ($9.99/$13.29)
Aery - A Journey Beyond Time ($9.99/$12.99)
The Lost Cube ($9.99/$12.99)
Mike Dies ($9.99/$?)
Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! ENG & JAN ($9.49/$?)
iota ($7.99/$10.63: Wednesday)
Dat Gaem ($7.99/$10.63: Friday)
Demon's Rise - Lords of Chaos ($7.99/$10.49)
Retrace: Memories of Death ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)
Castle Kong ($6.99/$8.99)
Horned Knight ($5.99/$7.97: Friday)
Dynos & Ghosts ($4.99/$6.99: Tuesday)
Active Neurons 3 - Wonders Of The World ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)
Lawnmower Game: Racing ($4.99/$6.64)
Dungeons & Bombs ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)
Thunderflash ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)
Blastful ($3.99/$5.35)
Clocker ($3.99/$?)
RetroMania Wrestling ($?/$?: Friday)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Among Us is 30% off until February 28. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier
Europe
Switch Retail
Persona 5 Strikers (€59.99/£54.99: Tuesday)
Bravely Default II (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)
Code; Realize -Wintertide Miracles- (€39.99/£35.99)
Switch eShop
Steam Prison (€55.59/£49.99: Wednesday)
Forward to the Sky (€39.99/£35.99)
Taxi Chaos (€34.99/£31.49: Monday)
Hellpoint (€34.99/£31.49)
Ghosts 'n Goblins: Resurrection (€29.99/£24.99)
Curse of the Dead Gods (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)
Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)
Baobabs Mausoleum: Grindhouse Edition (€16.99/£15.29: Friday)
Johnny Bonasera Full Season (€14.99/£14.99: Tuesday)
Demon Hunter: Revelation (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)
Katana Kata (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)
Under Leaves (€12.99/£11.69)
Monster Truck XT Airport Derby (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)
Aery - A Journey Beyond Time (€9.99/£9.99)
Dotori (€9.99/£8.99)
Legal Dungeon (€9.99/£8.99)
The Lost Cube (€9.99/£8.99)
iota (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)
Demon's Rise - Lords of Chaos (€7.99/£7.19)
Dat Gaem (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)
Retrace: Memories of Death (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)
Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! ENG & JAN (€7.79/£6.99)
Castle Kong (€6.99/£5.99: Wednesday)
Horned Knight (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)
Thunderflash (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Active Neurons 3 - Wonders Of The World (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Lawnmower Game: Racing (€4.99/£4.49)
Dungeons & Bombs (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Blastful (€3.99/£3.59)
Clocker (€3.99/£3.59)
Radon Blast (€3.99/£3.59)
Japan
Steam Prison (¥7590)
Bravely Default II (¥7480: Friday)
Jinki Resurrection (¥6600)
Empire of Sin (¥6589)
Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (¥6578)
Uta no Prince-sama Debut (¥6380)
Kiniro Loveriche (¥6050)
Kiniro Loveriche -Golden Time- (¥6050)
Cotton Reboot (¥4980)
Forward To The Sky (¥4400)
Darius Burst Another Chronicle EX+ (¥4180)
G-Darius HD (¥4180)
Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection (¥3990)
Hellpoint (¥3499)
Jenny LeClu: Detectivu (¥2499)
Space Crew (¥2090)
Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos (¥2050)
Under Leaves (¥1499)
In Celebration of Violence (¥1280)
Dotori (¥1210)
Aery - A Journey Beyond Time (¥999)
Demon Hunter: Revelation (¥990)
Legal Dungeon (¥980)
Clocker (¥450)
Solomon Program (free)