Xenoblade 2's Pyra and Mythra Are The Next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter

Sorry, Rex. Looks like you'll get your chance another day.

Xenoblade fans rejoice! The next fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Announced in today's Nintendo Direct, Pyra and Mythra will be a combo character where you swap between the characters mid-battle. Rex will appear as part of their Final Smash. For their stage, fighters will duke it out on the back of Azurda, Rex's titan companion from Xenoblade 2.

Pyra and Mythra are set to release in March. Presumably, game director Masahiro Sakurai will host a presentation going over the fighters' details before then, but nothing has been announced yet.