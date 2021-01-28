We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
News
Switch

Xenoblade 2's Pyra and Mythra Are The Next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter

by Matthew Zawodniak - February 17, 2021, 5:19 pm EST
Total comments: 3

Sorry, Rex. Looks like you'll get your chance another day.

Xenoblade fans rejoice! The next fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Announced in today's Nintendo Direct, Pyra and Mythra will be a combo character where you swap between the characters mid-battle. Rex will appear as part of their Final Smash. For their stage, fighters will duke it out on the back of Azurda, Rex's titan companion from Xenoblade 2.

Pyra and Mythra are set to release in March. Presumably, game director Masahiro Sakurai will host a presentation going over the fighters' details before then, but nothing has been announced yet.

Talkback

Adrock6 hours ago

LOL @ sexy anime girls, but +1 for some sorely needed additional female representation. Elma was my choice since she would have checked the POC box as well. I like the choice though.

broodwars6 hours ago

Worthy picks, and they reminded me that I really need to get back to seriously trying to get through Xenoblade 2.

Enner4 hours ago

The waifus are here.

Also, I'm just really, really glad it wasn't Rex with Pyra/Mythra attached to him. Now I gotta finally get off my butt and buy that Fighter's Pass 2. Even if I only boot up Smash Ultimate once this year!

