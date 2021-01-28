Splatoon 3 Announced: Coming In 2022

If you'd like to know why the game's in a post-nuclear wasteland, blame Team Chaos.

Kids and squids of the world, unite: Splatoon 3 is coming.

The follow-up to the unfathomably popular shooter series was announced at the end of today's Nintendo Direct, with a 2022 release date. Customization for the player character and a pet were shown, as well as new weapons such as an ink bow and arrow.

After the presentation Nintendo revealed on Twitter some additional information about the game. There are a variety of new hairstyle and braids. The small little Salmonid is called a Smallfry and will be working alongside the main character. You read the full thread with these tidbits here.