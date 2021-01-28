We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Splatoon 3 Announced: Coming In 2022

by Donald Theriault - February 17, 2021, 6:13 pm EST
Total comments: 5 Source: Nintendo Direct

If you'd like to know why the game's in a post-nuclear wasteland, blame Team Chaos.

Kids and squids of the world, unite: Splatoon 3 is coming.

The follow-up to the unfathomably popular shooter series was announced at the end of today's Nintendo Direct, with a 2022 release date. Customization for the player character and a pet were shown, as well as new weapons such as an ink bow and arrow.

After the presentation Nintendo revealed on Twitter some additional information about the game. There are a variety of new hairstyle and braids. The small little Salmonid is called a Smallfry and will be working alongside the main character. You read the full thread with these tidbits here.

Talkback

Mr. Bungle5 hours ago

Did they explicitly say this was going to be a Switch game?

Mythtendo5 hours ago

Quote from: Mr.

Did they explicitly say this was going to be a Switch game?

The beginning of the trailer has the Switch logo, so yes.

broodwars5 hours ago

I look forward to playing this on the Switch 2, because there's no way this isn't a Switch 2 launch game, having a nebulous 2022 release date like that.

Enner4 hours ago

Chaos won and we got a post-post apocalypse Paris!

I'm anxious for this one. On one hand, I fear the Splatoon series becoming like contemporary Mario Kart in how similar iterations feel. On the other, I feel the four versus four Turf War mode is perfect/near-perfect. And lastly, I'm reminded that I didn't even make it to Rank 20/30 (where all the weapons are available for purchase) in Splatoon 2.

KaironCarmine Red, Associate Editor16 minutes ago

Quote from: broodwars

I look forward to playing this on the Switch 2, because there's no way this isn't a Switch 2 launch game, having a nebulous 2022 release date like that.

I agree. I'm wondering if it could be a cross-gen Switch and Switch 2 game with a unified online community.

