We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
SwitchWii

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Coming to Switch With New Control Options

by John Rairdin - February 17, 2021, 6:05 pm EST
Total comments: 10 Source: Nintendo

Don't worry, you don't have to use motion controls while riding the bus... but you could.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is on its way to Switch via The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. Beyond being upped to high defenition, Skyward Sword HD also features new control options. Two Joy Cons can be used to emulated the original Wii motion controls. A new motion free control setup is also available. In this mode the player can use the right stick to manipulate Link's sword and other motion based items.

In addition to the game itself are a set of Skyward Sword Joy Cons designed to match the Master Sword and Link's wooden shield in Skyward Sword. These will launch alongside the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is set to released July 16th.

Talkback

broodwars5 hours ago

The worst (official) Zelda game, now with slightly less-unresponsive controls!

As happy as I am to see this game get functional controls, I would have liked it more if they also confirmed that about 1/3 the game was being cut out to improve the game's atrocious pacing...or scrap the project altogether and just port better Zelda games like Wind Waker HD & Twilight Princess HD instead.

Enner4 hours ago

The turn from "No BotW2 news" to this was just the most delicious wave of ire I have seen recently.

I enjoyed playing through this game enough the first go around, but never again.

I guess we might see Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD for Switch later this year if Nintendo has large 35th anniversary stuff planned.

UncleBobRichard Cook, Guest Contributor2 hours ago

"Nintendo spends too much time re-releasing the same games over and over."

also

"Nintendo should release the same Zelda game on four consecutive consoles."

broodwars1 hour ago

Quote from: UncleBob

"Nintendo spends too much time re-releasing the same games over and over."

also

"Nintendo should release the same Zelda game on four consecutive consoles."

Hey, if Nintendo can't manage to put out a new Zelda game, they could at least put out a good old one instead of a lightly-remastered port of the worst (official) game in the series. I don't recall people complaining when 3D World + Bowser's Fury was announced instead of Odyssey 2.

UncleBobRichard Cook, Guest Contributor1 hour ago

>worst game in the series

Taste is subjective.  I'm not one to put a lot of faith in Metacritic, but SS is one of the top rated Zelda games and just under TP.  A lot of people do like the game.  It's okay that you don't.

Adrock1 hour ago

I don’t get the hate regarding re-releases. They don’t really take tons of resources, and y’all don’t have to buy them. I’ll keep buying them because I’m an lazy asshole who does not want to drag out old consoles but has too much nostalgia to remove them from my living space. That’s an Adrock problem though.

That said, I probably won’t double dip on Skyward Sword. I don’t care that Nintendo is re-releasing it. After nearly 10 years, there’s bound to be a new audience for the game.

UncleBobRichard Cook, Guest Contributor1 hour ago

I kinda get it.  If they're going to spend any effort upporting an old game, then they should do one *I* want, obviously.

That said, I'd kill for a remaster of Four Swords Adventures with some ability to play in a modern system.

What I don't get is the amount of people asking for them to remake a game that has had three releases, each on the last three Nintendo consoles.  This isn't Ridge Racer, is it?

In fairness, the original LoZ was released on the Game Cube, GBA, 3DS, Wii, Wii U, and Switch... so it didn't release on the DS (although you could play the GBA version on it)... so it's not unheard of.  I just... It's not a battle I'd pick.

Adrock1 hour ago

Sure, we all want our specific rerelease. Nintendo loves rereleasing games so it'll get around to the one you want eventually. Probably. Suck it, F-Zero fans.

broodwars1 hour ago

I would also note that this would be the 3rd consecutive console that Skyward Sword has shown up on, so it's not like this is some bold new re-release. It released on the Wii, got a digital release on Wii U as a Wii VC title, and now has a partial remaster on Switch. In that sense, it's been re-released as much as Wind Waker has.

Luigi Dude13 minutes ago

The fact they're adding button controls already fixes the biggest issue many Skyward Sword haters had.  I'd bet all my money they'll rework Fi so that she doesn't interrupt players anymore as well.  Even if they leave the rest of the game alone, those two changes just opened the experience up to a much wider audience.

Of course since this is a post Breath of the Wild world, I wouldn't be surprised if they've done some other changes to strengthen the game.  Even Wind Waker HD which came years before BOTW made the Triforce quest less tedious, so it's not outside the realm of possibility that some changes will be made to some of this games fetchquests as well.

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement