Monster Hunter Rise System And Pro Controller Coming To North America

These won't be coming cheap.

The whole world will be able to hunt with the Monster Hunter Rise Switch this March.

The themed system and Pro Controller previously announced for the rest of the world were confirmed for North America as well, launching March 26. The system will come with a Deluxe download code for Rise for US$369.99, while the Pro Controller will have an MSRP of US$74.99.

A new trailer was shown in the Direct which includes returning monsters Diabolos, Rajang, and Volvidon as well as new monsters. "Apex" monsters, previously seen in Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, will be the game's enhanced hunts as shown with Apex Arzuros.