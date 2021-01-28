Famicom Detective Club Receiving First English Releases Ever May 14

Nintendo finally getting into the detective business.

One of Nintendo's oldest franchises to never see release outside Japan is changing that fate in May.

Two adventures of the Famicom Detective Club, previously announced for Japan only, will come outside of Japan on May 14. The two stories, "The Missing Heir" and "The Girl Who Stands Behind", will retail for US$34.99 or equivalent: purchasing one will provide a $10 discount for the other. (As Nintendo would not charge for preorders until May 7, the discount will not appear until then.)

The original Famicom Tantei Club games were produced for the Famicom Disk System, and were produced by the late Gunpei Yokoi with scenario from Yoshio Sakamoto.