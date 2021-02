Stop me if you heard this one before: It's a HD 2D game you can play today.

The Octopath Traveler team is going tactical for their next "HD 2D" RPG.

Project "Triangle Strategy" (a working title) will launch in 2022 on Switch, though a demo with feedback will be available today as is tradition for the developer. Set in the midst of a "Saltiron War", the combat system is a tactical RPG with choices that will affect the story based on three factors: Utility, Morality, and Liberty.