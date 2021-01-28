Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Is Tumbling To Switch

Time to start the show!

Announced at today's Nintendo Direct, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be releasing on Nintendo Switch this summer.

Originally released in August of last year, Fall Guys is an online multiplayer game where 60 players compete to be the last bean standing. The game is a 3D platformer styled after the Battle Royale genre of games, with a chunk of players being eliminated in each round of wacky challenges. No further details were announced, but the timing makes it likely that the release will coincide with the game's fifth season.