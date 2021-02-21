Episode 710: Can't Trust an Isoceles Triangle

What's with that third side? Too good to bother to figure out how to make it work?

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

It's predictions time! I'm really happy we waited until mid-February to get around to our 2021 predictions.

Why? Nintendo Directs are back, and now we're safe from the tyranny of trying to predict Nintendo's irrational behavior. So instead, we break down the Nintendo Direct, including the Western release of Famicom Detective Club - an even which we are SINGULARLY responsible.

After an extended breakdown of the Direct, Greg give us impressions of Bowser's Fury, or whatever name we've concocted for the day. I'll go with Bowser's Irritable Temperament. James also has impressions of Square Enix's latest linguistic affront: Project Triangle Strategy.

You can predict the past by sending us an email.

But if you really want to hear some predictions keep an eye on Monday's Radio Free Nintendo NWR Patreon exclusive episode. Yours for $1 a month, all to support Nintendo World Report