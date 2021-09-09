Graphics and Performance Analysis
Switch
Darksiders III Switch VS Xbox One
by John Rairdin - September 30, 2021, 9:20 am EDT
Discuss in talkback!
Talkback
Related Content
Most Popular News Stories
- Nintendo Bringing Back Big Brain Academy: Brain Vs Brain Battle Begins December 3
- Nintendo Of Europe Dropping Price Of Current Model Switch Ahead Of OLED Model Launch
- New Expansion Pack For Nintendo Switch Online Coming In Late October, Including Nintendo 64 And Sega Genesis
- Nintendo Downloads - September 9, 2021
- Hello Kitty DLC To Be Available For Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
- Animal Crossing Amiibo Cards To Receive Reprint In North America, Retail Exclusive In US
- Super Mario 64 LEGO Set Honors Game's 25th Anniversary On October 1
Other News Stories
- Nintendo Bringing Back Big Brain Academy: Brain Vs Brain Battle Begins December 3
- Hello Kitty DLC To Be Available For Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
- Animal Crossing Amiibo Cards To Receive Reprint In North America, Retail Exclusive In US
- Nintendo Downloads - September 9, 2021
- Second Prinny Presents Collection Coming From NIS America In Spring 2022
- Super Mario 64 LEGO Set Honors Game's 25th Anniversary On October 1
- Second Chapter Of Gunvolt Chronicles To Open In Late January
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement