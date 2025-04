Does she let you jump up in the air?

A regional Nintendo website may have spoiled an upcoming partner for Donkey Kong Bananza.

An image on the Nintendo of Korea page for Bananza - as well as the main homepage for the region - appears to show Pauline as a partner character with Donkey Kong. Although the image was removed, we were able to save it before removal:

Thus far, the main partner character with Donkey Kong has been the purple "Singing Rock" character.