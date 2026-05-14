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Splatoon Raiders Direct Coming June 30

by Donald Theriault - June 9, 2026, 11:30 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo Direct

Seems like we can't get through a June Direct without announcements of announcements.

Today's Nintendo Direct featured new information, but we'll get even more soon.

A Splatoon Raiders-specific Nintendo Direct was announced in today's showcase to air on June 30 (time TBD). The new presentation was included in other events including a Nintendo Today-exclusive comic series and a Splatfest in Splatoon 3 July 10 - 12.

Gameplay for Raiders was also shown, including the option for Deep Cut to either work in a robot or break out for super moves. New Joy-Con colors (dark blue and yellow) for the Switch 2 were also shown and will debut on July 23 alongside the game.

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