Splatoon Raiders Direct Coming June 30

Seems like we can't get through a June Direct without announcements of announcements.

Today's Nintendo Direct featured new information, but we'll get even more soon.

A Splatoon Raiders-specific Nintendo Direct was announced in today's showcase to air on June 30 (time TBD). The new presentation was included in other events including a Nintendo Today-exclusive comic series and a Splatfest in Splatoon 3 July 10 - 12.

Gameplay for Raiders was also shown, including the option for Deep Cut to either work in a robot or break out for super moves. New Joy-Con colors (dark blue and yellow) for the Switch 2 were also shown and will debut on July 23 alongside the game.