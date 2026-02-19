Pokemon Pokopia Sells 2.2 Million Copies In Opening Weekend, 1 Million In Japan Alone

When was the last time a Japan debut got into the two comma club?

Turns out a lot of people feel the need to be a Ditto, if the opening weekend of sales for Pokemon Pokopia are any indication.

Nintendo has issued a release on their corporate page confirming that the world re-builder has sold 2.2m worldwide, a million of which were just in Nintendo's home market of Japan.

It appears this may have been an undershipment especially in North America, as boxed key cards of the game have been sold out at multiple retailers.