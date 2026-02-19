We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
News
S2

Pokemon Pokopia Sells 2.2 Million Copies In Opening Weekend, 1 Million In Japan Alone

by Donald Theriault - March 11, 2026, 8:19 pm EDT
Source: Nintendo

When was the last time a Japan debut got into the two comma club?

Turns out a lot of people feel the need to be a Ditto, if the opening weekend of sales for Pokemon Pokopia are any indication.

Nintendo has issued a release on their corporate page confirming that the world re-builder has sold 2.2m worldwide, a million of which were just in Nintendo's home market of Japan.

It appears this may have been an undershipment especially in North America, as boxed key cards of the game have been sold out at multiple retailers.

Talkback

pokepal148Spencer Johnson, Contributing Writer13 hours ago

But I thought nobody wanted the game key cards.

broodwars13 hours ago

Quote from: pokepal148

But I thought nobody wanted the game key cards.

Nobody with taste wants game key cards.  8)

Hey, if Pokemon fans want to hasten the death of actual game ownership, that's on them. Just don't come crying to the rest of us once stuff gets de-listed and services shut down.

As for the news itself, from all accounts this is the rare actual good Pokemon game these days, since it was made by someone other than Game Freak. We should always champion when a good game sells well. Doesn't interest me in the slightest, but good on them.

