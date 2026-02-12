Nintendo Of America Files Lawsuit Against United States Government Over Tariffs

The natural conclusion to Learning Resources Inc v. Trump

The tariffs introduced on Switch 2 reveal day have been confirmed illegal, and Nintendo of America is looking to get their money back.

Nintendo has filed a complaint in the United States Court of International Trade (text here) requesting a refund of tariffs paid under the authority of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Originally announced on April 2 of last year, the United States Supreme Court ruled the tariffs illegal in a 6-3 decision on February 20. Refunds were authorized in a USCIT ruling on Wednesday.

Although the US government did threaten blanket tariffs following the ruling, they would be capped at 15% instead of the upwards of 46% in the initial tariffs. The tariffs caused original Switch 2 preorders to be delayed for more than two weeks, as well as raising the cost of accessories from originally-announced retail prices and increases to both hardware and software prices in other nations including Canada.