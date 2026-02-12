Kena: Bridge of Spirits Coming to Switch 2

From the creators of that Majora's Mask short on Youtube

The award winning indie adventure title, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is making its way to Switch 2 this spring. The Switch 2 version will include the base game along with the Anniversary DLC which includes Charmstones, Spirit Guide Trials, Kena Outfits, and accessibility features. This version will also include a New Game+ which offers more challenging encounters and unique enemies.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits originally launched as a Playstation exclusive on Playstation 4 and 5 in 2021. Since then it has recieved ports to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Ember Lab, the studio behind Kena: Bridge of Spirits first gained notariety among Nintendo fans for their animated fan film "Terrible Fate" based on The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask.