We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
S2Switch

New Mystery Gift Mission Announced For Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension DLC

by Donald Theriault - February 27, 2026, 10:04 am EST
Discuss in talkback! Source: Pokemon Company

Pretty sure this is the first time Mega Evolution REMOVES a type.

A datamined event for Pokemon Legends: Z-A's Mega Dimension DLC is now available as many expected.

The Mystery Gift for those who have the DLC will unlock a special Mega Stone dimension with a battle against a Mega Garchomp Z. Defeating it will unlock the Garchompite Z for use in the game.

Mega Garchomp Z has a different stat distribution than a normal Mega Garchomp, but the new form also removes Garchomp's signature Ground typing - leaving it as a mono-Dragon type.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement