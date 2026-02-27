New Mystery Gift Mission Announced For Pokemon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension DLC

Pretty sure this is the first time Mega Evolution REMOVES a type.

A datamined event for Pokemon Legends: Z-A's Mega Dimension DLC is now available as many expected.

The Mystery Gift for those who have the DLC will unlock a special Mega Stone dimension with a battle against a Mega Garchomp Z. Defeating it will unlock the Garchompite Z for use in the game.

Mega Garchomp Z has a different stat distribution than a normal Mega Garchomp, but the new form also removes Garchomp's signature Ground typing - leaving it as a mono-Dragon type.