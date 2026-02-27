Pokemon Fire Red And Leaf Green To Have Pokemon Home Support

So you can take something from 2004 and use in a battle game in 2026.

It's Pikachu's 30th anniversary and the newly launched re-releases will not just live on in their own game.

Today's release of Pokemon Fire Red and Leaf Green was mentioned in the Pokemon Presents alongside confirmation that the games will receive transfer support for Pokemon Home at a later date. The original eShop description mentioned home support before the reference was removed about four hours later.

This means it will be possible to bring a Pokemon from Fire Red and Leaf Green into Scarlet / Violet, Legends: Z-A, and even use it in Pokemon Champions when it launches on Switch in April and mobile later in 2026.