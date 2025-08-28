Nintendo Of America Executes Executive Shuffle: Bowser To Retire, New CEO, First Female President

So long, King Bowser.

Nintendo's ranking Bowser is stepping away from the company at the end of 2025, with no hammers or bombs required.

A press statement from Nintendo of America has confirmed that Doug Bowser will be retiring from the twin positions of President and Chief Operating Officer on December 31. His replacement will be Devon Pritchard, NoA's current Vice President of Revenue, Marketing, and Consumer Experience; Pritchard is the first female president of a Nintendo branch in the company's 136 year history. Alongside the move, the position of Chief Executive Officer will be filled by former Nintendo of Europe head Satoru Shibata.

Bowser joined Nintendo in 2015 in a marketing role after several years at Electronic Arts, and assumed the presidency following the retirement of Reggie Fils-Amie in 2019. Bowser remained in more of a behind-the-scenes capacity at NoA, only appearing in one Nintendo Direct presentation (E3 2019) despite his rather appropriate name. During his tenure, Bowser headed up Nintendo of America's response to tariff threats and the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also came under scrunity for labor practices (including multiple credible accusations of furloughing contract workers before they would qualify for full employment) and a recent IGN report indicating that the company's famous customer service would be outsourced outside of North America.