Other Kirby Air Riders Details From The Direct

It's been a while, was Smash Run always just City Trial?
Other items of note from today's Kirby Air Riders Direct:
- Unlike the original game, multiple racers will be available beyond Kirby: Meta Knight, King Dedede, Bandana Waddle Dee, Magalor, Gooey, Waddle Doo, Knuckle Joe, Susie, Cappy, and Starman were all shown as playable. Each character's weight (or lack thereof) will affect the size and performance of the stars.
- Standard races will be capped at 6 racers with online, while the returning City Trial mode will feature online lobbies of up to 16 and local wireless options for up to 8 with the other slots filled by CPU riders.
- City Trial itself will be a five-minute dash around the island of Skyah to collect powerups and a ride different than the weak starting ride before entering a "Stadium" to make use of the powerups. A default option is to have the Stadiums selected per user, with recommendations tied to the powerups collected. The Stadiums will feature support for Switch 2 GameChat as well.
- Seven songs from the game - including the English and Japanese versions of title track Starlit Journey - have been added to Nintendo Music.