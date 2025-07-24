We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Kirby Air Riders Opens Door For Other Characters To Use Copy Abilities

by Donald Theriault - August 19, 2025, 10:09 am EDT
Source: Nintendo Direct

We're just out here breaking all the rules today. You don't even have to shake anything to Plasma.

Kirby Air Riders will allow other racers to enjoy the privileges Kirby has enjoyed for more than three decades.

During a demo of Kirby's ability to inhale enemies, it was confirmed that the other available characters will have a functionally identical "Capture" ability to use abilities from monsters that spawn in the environment. The abilities will be tied to the B button rather than the controversial Y button.

Not all of the monsters will have abilities, as seen in the main Kirby games: these enemies will fire stars instead. Additionally, the Plasma ability will build charge automatically rather than by constant movement.

