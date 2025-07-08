We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News

Switch Indie Support Still Strong In Latest Indie World

by Donald Theriault - August 7, 2025, 10:01 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Indie World

153 million consoles + paucity of dev kits = lots of original Switch games.

The original Switch will still be picking up games into next year from independent developers as shown in today's Indie World.

  • Herdling, an exploration game about herding mythical creatures from the creator of FAR: Lone Sails will arrive on August 21.
  • Later this month, Pico Park 2 will receive mouse support in a free update.
  • The Japanese Indie World show confirmed the first day of Demonschool - the isometric RPG similar in style to the original Persona games - would be September 3.
  • Life sim Strange Antiquities was briefly shown alongside a September 17 launch date.
  • Undusted: Letters from the Past will be available in October.
  • Beloved science roguelike Caves of Qud will be available this winter.
  • Winter Burrow, an isometric exploration game based on snowy environments, will appropriately launch this winter.
  • City builder Go-Go Town! will be available in 2026.
  • Self-described "nightmarish life sim RPG" Neverway will be available next year, which features character sprite design from the artist behind Celeste.
  • Action exploring game Well Dweller will head down in 2026.
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement