Switch Indie Support Still Strong In Latest Indie World

153 million consoles + paucity of dev kits = lots of original Switch games.
The original Switch will still be picking up games into next year from independent developers as shown in today's Indie World.
- Herdling, an exploration game about herding mythical creatures from the creator of FAR: Lone Sails will arrive on August 21.
- Later this month, Pico Park 2 will receive mouse support in a free update.
- The Japanese Indie World show confirmed the first day of Demonschool - the isometric RPG similar in style to the original Persona games - would be September 3.
- Life sim Strange Antiquities was briefly shown alongside a September 17 launch date.
- Undusted: Letters from the Past will be available in October.
- Beloved science roguelike Caves of Qud will be available this winter.
- Winter Burrow, an isometric exploration game based on snowy environments, will appropriately launch this winter.
- City builder Go-Go Town! will be available in 2026.
- Self-described "nightmarish life sim RPG" Neverway will be available next year, which features character sprite design from the artist behind Celeste.
- Action exploring game Well Dweller will head down in 2026.