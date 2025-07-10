NBA BOUNCE Dribbles Onto Nintendo Switch This September

Party on the Court

During Nintendo's Partner Showcase today it was announced that NBA BOUNCE will be coming to Nintendo Switch on September 26th. The game, developed by Unfinished Pixel and published by Outright Games is an arcade sports title that emphasizes casual and fun basketball matches. You can play the game locally with up to four players in 3v3 matches. Additional modes like a Party mode that enables special effects such as a basketball that occasionally stuns the player with electricity. The game doesn't use the likenesses of actual players, but leans into mascottes and its cartoony artstyle for a more family friendly approach.