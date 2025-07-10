Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Flies to Nintendo This Fall

Kamehameha in the palm of your hands

Dragonball Sparking Zero, the high-flying arena battler was announced during today’s Nintendo Partner Direct. Originally released on other platforms in 2024, the game features a huge swath of combatants from the storied anime franchise and includes playing through the original story arc, alternate versions of key story moments, and online matchmaking. Unique to the Nintendo version is the ability to perform attacks using the Joycon and Joycon 2 motion controls.

The game will be available on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, as well as a performance upgrade path for those who own the Switch edition. That said, the data transfer and online matchmaking come with some caveats. Transferring data from Switch to Switch 2 will include game progress, unlocked characters, and items, but not battle replays, custom battle edit data, or online battle records. In addition, while players who purchased the Switch upgrade or Switch 2 edition can play together, there is no cross play between the two consoles.

Dragonball Sparking Zero is instant transmissioning to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 October 14th.