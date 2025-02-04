Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Coming to Switch 2, More Teased

Time for a Final Fantasy VII Replay?

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is in development at Square Enix for Switch 2. Director Naoki Hamaguchi also asked players to "look forward to more updates on the Final Fantasy VII remake project for Switch 2."

The remake project is a series of action-RPG reimaginings of 90's turn-based classic Final Fantasy VII. Remake Intergrade expands the original's opening act in the city of Midgar and introduces Intermission, a parallel side-story starring the ninja Yuffie.

Other titles in the project include Crisis Core Reunion (a side story already available on the original Switch), two mobile games, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and an unnamed third core title in development.