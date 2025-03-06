New Story Details For Pokemon Legends Z-A Announced

And after six years, the gang's... almost all here.

Pokemon Legends Z-A revealed more gameplay details today in the Nintendo Direct.

Although exploring Lumiose City is the focus during the day, nighttime will feature the "Z-A Royale", a series of battles against trainers around the city. The player will start at the Z rank and will work their way up to A rank, with those of that rank having a "wish granted".

The footage also revealed the presence of the poodle Pokemon Furfrou and the "elemental monkeys" Pansage/sear/pour, meaning that all non-legendary or mythical Pokemon should now be available in at least one Switch game.