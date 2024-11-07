Tetris 99 Maximus Cup Based On NES Tetris Drops Weekend Of December 7

If you could switch between themes with the DLC single player mode mid-match it'd truly be like 1990 in here.

The NES version of Tetris on NSO wasn't the only Tetris related announcement that rode the wake of Tetris Forever's reveal, and the other announcement will actually drop first.

A Tetris 99 Maximus Cup that uses the theming of NES Tetris was announced in the same partner showcase, and that will go down beginning at 2 a.m. ET Friday, December 6 (running until the same time on the morning of the 10th). As with all Maximus Cups, players will have to earn 100 event points based on their ranking in Tetris 99 matches to unlock the theme permanently.

One of the first themes introduced to the game after launch was a theme based on the Game Boy launch version of Tetris, but it has taken more than five years for the NES version to get the same treatment.