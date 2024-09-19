Nintendo Announces New Product Called Alarmo, Sound And Motion Based Alarm Clock

Sherlocking AAA Clock and its 9001 bundles would improve my quality of life.

Nintendo's newest hardware is designed to stop your Pokemon Sleep gameplay.

"Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo" has been revealed today, an alarm clock that uses motion (waving an arm) for the snooze function and stops the alarm when actually getting out of bed. The clock will use Nintendo theming for the alarms, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in later updates.

Alarmo will launch early in 2025 for $99.99 US MSRP, though Switch Online subscribers can purchase it now from the My Nintendo store.