Guilty Gear -Strive- Officially Go For January Switch Launch

by Donald Theriault - August 30, 2024, 12:33 pm EDT
The Switch's worst kept secret is now official: Guilty Gear -Strive- is coming.

Arc System Works released a trailer today confirming the 2d fighter will release on Switch January 23. Online play and several training modes, plus character specific story modes, will be included in the package; there was no mention of the online being cross-platform in the trailer.

28 characters will be in the game at launch, which includes fan favorites such as Bridget and Testament that were previously sold as part of content passes on PC and PlayStation platforms.

