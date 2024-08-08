UNCONFIRMED: Banner At Pax West Showing Guilty Gear -Strive- Receiving Switch Version

No official announcement yet from ArcSys, but it might be possible to get your Sol Badguy fix on the go soon.

A major player in the fighting arena might be coming to Switch, if a banner reportedly hanging in Seattle is any indication.

A picture has been posted on Reddit sourced to a deleted post on the former Twitter showing what appears to be a banner hanging in the Seattle Convention Center. The banner, located outside the Atrium Lobby, is advertising a Switch port of 2021's Guilty Gear -Strive- with an invitation to preorder.

Arc System Works has ported some of their previous fighting games to Switch in the past, including Dragon Ball FighterZ and DNF Duel.