Other Reveals From The August 27 Indie World Show

by Donald Theriault - August 27, 2024, 10:31 am EDT
Missed something from the first part of the doubleheader? We got your back.

  • The Plucky Squire reconfirmed its September 17 launch date.
  • Neva - the follow up game from the creators of GRIS - will be out October 15.
  • Team17 will publish "Date Everything", a dating adventure game with the ability to romance 100 normally-inanimate objects and emotions including the game's own text boxes, on October 24.
  • On Your Tail, an anthromorphic animal detective game, will be out on November 28.
  • Shrek themed DLC for PowerWash Simulator, including the option to clean up Shrek's swamp and the Dragon's Lair, will be out in the fall.
  • Brief new footage of Metal Slug Tactics shows for a fall release.
  • 3D life sim Wobbly Tales will harvest a December release date.
  • Marvelous will publish isometric action title Cuisineer on January 28.
  • Annapurna and developer Furcula have announced overhead action game Morsels for February 2025.
  • Moth Kubit is a new adventure game from Astrolabe Games that features a moth trying to work their way up the corporate ladder in a company where "verbal showdowns" with co-workers are common. It will be out in spring of 2025.
  • Also coming in spring 2025 is a free downloadable story for Sea of Stars known as "Throes of the Watchmaker", which adds a new playable character.
  • The team behind Coffee Talk will bring the cafe to Tokyo in 2025.
  • Shovel Knight Shovel of Hope DX was reconfirmed for 2025.
