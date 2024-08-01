Other Reveals From The August 27 Indie World Show

Missed something from the first part of the doubleheader? We got your back.
- The Plucky Squire reconfirmed its September 17 launch date.
- Neva - the follow up game from the creators of GRIS - will be out October 15.
- Team17 will publish "Date Everything", a dating adventure game with the ability to romance 100 normally-inanimate objects and emotions including the game's own text boxes, on October 24.
- On Your Tail, an anthromorphic animal detective game, will be out on November 28.
- Shrek themed DLC for PowerWash Simulator, including the option to clean up Shrek's swamp and the Dragon's Lair, will be out in the fall.
- Brief new footage of Metal Slug Tactics shows for a fall release.
- 3D life sim Wobbly Tales will harvest a December release date.
- Marvelous will publish isometric action title Cuisineer on January 28.
- Annapurna and developer Furcula have announced overhead action game Morsels for February 2025.
- Moth Kubit is a new adventure game from Astrolabe Games that features a moth trying to work their way up the corporate ladder in a company where "verbal showdowns" with co-workers are common. It will be out in spring of 2025.
- Also coming in spring 2025 is a free downloadable story for Sea of Stars known as "Throes of the Watchmaker", which adds a new playable character.
- The team behind Coffee Talk will bring the cafe to Tokyo in 2025.
- Shovel Knight Shovel of Hope DX was reconfirmed for 2025.