Civilization 7 To Settle On February 11, New Life Sim Announced At Gamescom Opening

by Donald Theriault - August 20, 2024, 4:11 pm EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: 2k Games, NetEase

This story is about as efficient as the country from where it originated.

The Switch had some brief moments to shine during the Gamescom Opening Night Live show that just wrapped up in Cologne, Germany.

During the show, the release date for Civilization 7 (announced in June) was officially confirmed for February 11, 2025. The game will adopt standard MSRPs according to reports, which would have the Switch as the least expensive option at US$59.99 or equivalent; the eShop page for Civ 7 also shows a file size of 4.9GB.

Apart from Civ and King of Meat, the other Switch announcement of the show was for a new sky-based life sim called Floatopia due next year.

The follow-up show from Geoff Keighley, the Winter Games Fest (doing business as "The Game Awards") was confirmed for December 12.

KaironCarmine Red, Associate Editor1 hour ago

I somehow 100% missed that this was coming to the Switch! I'm so hyped! Of course, the Switch Civ VI had some atrocious load/turn-end times, so I HOPING that Civ VII is much more scalable and performant. Or maybe that the Switch 2 will be able to just run it better magically via some backwards compatible magic.

