Civilization 7 To Settle On February 11, New Life Sim Announced At Gamescom Opening

The Switch had some brief moments to shine during the Gamescom Opening Night Live show that just wrapped up in Cologne, Germany.

During the show, the release date for Civilization 7 (announced in June) was officially confirmed for February 11, 2025. The game will adopt standard MSRPs according to reports, which would have the Switch as the least expensive option at US$59.99 or equivalent; the eShop page for Civ 7 also shows a file size of 4.9GB.

Apart from Civ and King of Meat, the other Switch announcement of the show was for a new sky-based life sim called Floatopia due next year.

The follow-up show from Geoff Keighley, the Winter Games Fest (doing business as "The Game Awards") was confirmed for December 12.