Fantasy Life i To Miss Harvest Season

Of course, we're still waiting for Deca Police too.

Level-5 has had to confirm a delay for one of their planned 2024 releases.

The company announced today that Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - announced in February with a planned October 10 launch date - has been delayed. No reason was given for the delay.

A new window will be announced during an upcoming Level-5 Vision show: currently the only time given for the show is "summer 2024" which would theoretically indicate a date in the next month.