We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Fantasy Life i To Miss Harvest Season

by Donald Theriault - August 19, 2024, 11:03 am EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Level-5

Of course, we're still waiting for Deca Police too.

Level-5 has had to confirm a delay for one of their planned 2024 releases.

The company announced today that Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - announced in February with a planned October 10 launch date - has been delayed. No reason was given for the delay.

A new window will be announced during an upcoming Level-5 Vision show: currently the only time given for the show is "summer 2024" which would theoretically indicate a date in the next month.

Talkback

Ian Sane14 hours ago

This is going to miss the Switch and end up on the Switch 2 instead, isn't it?

I have enough of a backlog for the Switch that I don't really feel the need to jump on the Switch 2 right away.  A side effect of that is that I've become nervous about any in-development Switch game that I'm interested in not getting completed in time for a Switch release to make sense.  If it doesn't have a set 2024 release date I have my doubts.  From a business perspective does it even make sense for Level-5 to release a bunch of Switch games right at the end of that system's life?

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement