We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Indie Fighting Game Them's Fighting Herds Releases Game Breaking DLC Two Months After QA Fired

by Donald Theriault - February 23, 2024, 12:37 pm EST
Discuss in talkback! Source: User reports

Should you download the update? Should you buy the game right now? Neigh.

The game industry's mass of layoffs has led to a major update for a popular fighting game releasing in a completely broken state.

A new paid DLC for Them's Fightin' Herds added two new characters, one of whom has the ability to cause infinite unbreakable combos.

Publisher Modus Games reportedly fired the quality assurance team for TFH in December while the patch for the DLC was being prepared, according to a QA team member who was also the administrator of the game's Discord server.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement