Indie Fighting Game Them's Fighting Herds Releases Game Breaking DLC Two Months After QA Fired

Should you download the update? Should you buy the game right now? Neigh.
The game industry's mass of layoffs has led to a major update for a popular fighting game releasing in a completely broken state.
A new paid DLC for Them's Fightin' Herds added two new characters, one of whom has the ability to cause infinite unbreakable combos.
Publisher Modus Games reportedly fired the quality assurance team for TFH in December while the patch for the DLC was being prepared, according to a QA team member who was also the administrator of the game's Discord server.
Hey @MaximumEntmt next time could you AT LEAST wait until AFTER the DLC is done to fire the developers?— Poco (@PocoQuinn) February 22, 2024
or will Diesel Legacy and ATLA also have pay-to-win infinites? pic.twitter.com/cEqL4EfK1J
It's criminal how easy this glitch is to activate. You can even drag them across the screen and back. pic.twitter.com/1blI85CHLE— Ferns (@FernsComm) February 22, 2024
Here's cam, a former mane 6 employee weighing in on the patch/character.— Shattubatu, the Naturally Advantaged (@Shattubatu) February 23, 2024
Straight up "This character is not meant to be in the game like this, and there's no one left who can fix it." pic.twitter.com/vH4dvSbRQn