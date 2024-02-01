Indie Fighting Game Them's Fighting Herds Releases Game Breaking DLC Two Months After QA Fired

Should you download the update? Should you buy the game right now? Neigh.

The game industry's mass of layoffs has led to a major update for a popular fighting game releasing in a completely broken state.

A new paid DLC for Them's Fightin' Herds added two new characters, one of whom has the ability to cause infinite unbreakable combos.

Publisher Modus Games reportedly fired the quality assurance team for TFH in December while the patch for the DLC was being prepared, according to a QA team member who was also the administrator of the game's Discord server.

Hey @MaximumEntmt next time could you AT LEAST wait until AFTER the DLC is done to fire the developers?



or will Diesel Legacy and ATLA also have pay-to-win infinites? pic.twitter.com/cEqL4EfK1J — Poco (@PocoQuinn) February 22, 2024

It's criminal how easy this glitch is to activate. You can even drag them across the screen and back. pic.twitter.com/1blI85CHLE — Ferns (@FernsComm) February 22, 2024