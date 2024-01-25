We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Four More Costumes Revealed For Princess Peach: Showtime

by Donald Theriault - February 14, 2024, 9:12 am EST
You'll never see one of them coming.

Peach apparently took some notes from her time in Smash Bros., as some of her new costumes for Princess Peach: Showtime show.

The four newly revealed costumes are:

  • "Dashing Thief" - a phantom-thief themed costume focused on stealth and gadgets
  • "Figure Skater" - skating around the stages with spins and jumps for attacks
  • "Mermaid Peach" - controls fish with song among other aquatic abilities
  • "Mighty Peach" - gives the ability to fly and make powerful punches as a superheroine would

