Four More Costumes Revealed For Princess Peach: Showtime

You'll never see one of them coming.
Peach apparently took some notes from her time in Smash Bros., as some of her new costumes for Princess Peach: Showtime show.
The four newly revealed costumes are:
- "Dashing Thief" - a phantom-thief themed costume focused on stealth and gadgets
- "Figure Skater" - skating around the stages with spins and jumps for attacks
- "Mermaid Peach" - controls fish with song among other aquatic abilities
- "Mighty Peach" - gives the ability to fly and make powerful punches as a superheroine would