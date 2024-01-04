New Costumes, Gameplay Revealed For Princess Peach Showtime

Kicking ass in all her finery - and in one case, that's literal.

New details for Princess Peach: Showtime have been revealed in a brief new trailer.

The roughly 1:15 video shows costumes both known - Swordfighter, Patisserie, and Detective - and also new costumes including a "Kung Fu", "cowgirl", and ninja outfits.

Some more of the gameplay was shown as part of the trailer, showing a large portion of 2D gameplay with some switching between planes almost in an overhead view.

Following the launch of the trailer, Nintendo also confirmed that an all-pink Joy-Con pair would be available on March 22 (day and date with Showtime).