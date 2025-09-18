Pokemon Legends Z-A Overview Trailer Released, Tie-In Go Event Announced

Just in time for the digital preload warning.

With two weeks to go until Pokemon Legends: Z-A, the final overview trailer for the game has been launched.

The six minute trailer serves to recap most of the news released thus far for the game, including a demo of the "Z-A Battle Club" which will be used to unlock Mega Evolution stones for the original Pokemon X and Y starter trio. The trailer also reiterates that the Switch 2 Edition will have enhanced framerate and resolution.

A tie-in event with Pokemon Go has also been announced which will run from the 16th (10am local) to the 20th (8pm), and feature spawns of the Z-A starters Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile with the ability to learn "legacy" moves when evolved to their final stage (respectively Frenzy Plant, Blast Burn, and Hydro Cannon). The center of the event will be a special Raid Day event for Mega Rayquaza on the 18th (Saturday) from 2 - 5 pm local time, the space noodle's first appearance in more than a year.