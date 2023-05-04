New Splatoon 3 Season To Add Challenge Mode, Super Scope-Inspired Weapon, And More

Now if only the legions of people who squid party in matches would go splat themselves.

Splatoon 3's fourth "season" of content is bringing another round of options to the game.

Launching on June 1, "Sizzle Season" will include a new Challenge mode that involves playing Turf War matches with restrictions, such as the only weapon being the Trizooka special. The first run of the mode will be on June 3, and will take place on the season's new stage.

Other details, including a returning stage and the reveal of a blaster-type weapon inspired by the Super Scope, are in the trailer below.