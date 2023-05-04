We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

New Splatoon 3 Season To Add Challenge Mode, Super Scope-Inspired Weapon, And More

by Donald Theriault - May 17, 2023, 8:42 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

Now if only the legions of people who squid party in matches would go splat themselves.

Splatoon 3's fourth "season" of content is bringing another round of options to the game.

Launching on June 1, "Sizzle Season" will include a new Challenge mode that involves playing Turf War matches with restrictions, such as the only weapon being the Trizooka special. The first run of the mode will be on June 3, and will take place on the season's new stage.

Other details, including a returning stage and the reveal of a blaster-type weapon inspired by the Super Scope, are in the trailer below.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement