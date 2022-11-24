Jupiter's Picross X: Picbits vs. Uzboross Launches Today in the West

Jupiter expands beyond their usual Picross format with a new twist on the format.

Picross X: Picbits vs. Uzboross is releasing in North America and Europe on December 19 following the August release in Japan. The game launches at $19.99 (or equivalent pricing) and will have a 25% discount until January 3.

The hook for Picross X involves quick-paced 5x5 puzzles and a more cartoony art style. More than 100 puzzles with different twists and rules are included. Co-op is available with up to eight players.

Additionally, Jupiter's past Picross library on Switch will also be on sale until January 3, including the 2021 release Picross S Genesis & Master System Edition. Additionally, their 3DS library is on sale, likely the last time those games will be discounted before the 3DS eShop shuts down in 2023.