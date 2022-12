As inevitable as waifus, same turn reinforcements, and the green units being stupid.

Fire Emblem: Engage has announced its first expansion pass and it's going back to school.

The pass will include new emblems including Tiki (original version) and the house leaders from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, alongside "support items" and other items.

The pass will be available from the game's launch day (January 20), with three other packs available through 2023.