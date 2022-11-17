First Post-Launch Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Patch To Be Available Tomorrow

You bring the Flamigo, I'll come at the bugs with a Hustle/Aerial Ace Squawkabilly.

The first of potentially many bug fix patches for Scarlet and Violet will be out tomorrow.

Nintendo's support page for the game has announced that a new update (version 1.1) will be available December 1 (North American time). The update will fix one of the more infamous bugs where the first few seconds of the battle theme loop during the endgame of the Victory Road story along with "select bug fixes".

The article also confirms that further updates will be made: "We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance. Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games."