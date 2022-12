At least we'll always have Chris Pratt.

After catching up on some listener mail, it is time to get further hyped for the Mario movie. It looks weirdly good. Then its back to enjoying Pokemon despite thinking it is terrible, and a review of 2022's game output. Is there hope in 2023?