A nice way to end the summer.

Aquatic racing is next up for the NSO Expansion Pack.

1996's Wave Race 64 will be August's addition to the N64 library, launching on late Thursday / Friday depending on the time zone. It follows last month's addition of Pokemon Puzzle League.

Wave Race 64 previously appeared on Virtual Console for the Wii and Wii U, though in a slightly modified form to remove advertisements for Kawasaki.