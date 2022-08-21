He didn't earn the Chaotic nickname for nothing.

We start the show this week with YOUR Listener Mail. It is YOUR segment, so if its bad that's on you. Luckily, this week it isn't. Instead we talk about how Embracer Group keeps buying everyone and take some lessons in bad video game names. You can ask us the unknowable by hiding your question in a pallet of unsold EA games and email it to us.

After a break we dive into New Business. This week, Gui still isn't sure how to say Live A Live, Jon fights Scottish men in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and Greg continues his more nuanced pace with Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and pursues our Water World visions in the N64 Online Games release of Wave Race 64.