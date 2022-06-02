Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Opens September 23

Hey, did the Cruel Angel's Thesis ever get defended? Asking for a friend.

The next round of Taiko fun will start along with the autumn.

Bandai Namco released a trailer tonight confirming that Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival would release on September 23. Announced in the February Nintendo Direct, the rhythm title has added "Cruel Angel's Thesis" - the opening theme song to the 1995 Neon Genesis Evangelion anime - to the song list, which previously confirmed Legend of Zelda tracks and Undertale's "Megalovania".

The subscription-based Taiko Music Pass - a 500+ song package in addition to the base game - will be sold at the same time.