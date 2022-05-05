We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Mario Strikers: Battle League To Add Content Post-Launch, Including New Characters

by Donald Theriault - May 27, 2022, 9:27 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

An announcement about as stunning as Brazil qualifying for a World Cup.

As with every Mario sports title on Switch, more content will be added to Mario Strikers: Battle League.

Nintendo confirmed in social media posts today that "free post-launch updates" would come to the soccer title, answering a question posed yesterday.

Both Mario Tennis Aces and Mario Golf: Super Rush added new courts/courses and characters in free updates, with Aces updates lasting for roughly a year following its June 2018 launch.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement