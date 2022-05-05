Mario Strikers: Battle League To Add Content Post-Launch, Including New Characters

An announcement about as stunning as Brazil qualifying for a World Cup.
As with every Mario sports title on Switch, more content will be added to Mario Strikers: Battle League.
Nintendo confirmed in social media posts today that "free post-launch updates" would come to the soccer title, answering a question posed yesterday.
Be ready for more no-holds-barred Strike action following the launch of #MarioStrikers: Battle League, as there are free post-launch updates coming, including new characters!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 27, 2022
Keep an eye out for more details on updates in the future. pic.twitter.com/MEDzNzlh5j
Both Mario Tennis Aces and Mario Golf: Super Rush added new courts/courses and characters in free updates, with Aces updates lasting for roughly a year following its June 2018 launch.