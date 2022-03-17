Nintendo Officially Purchases Site For Expansion Of Headquarters

5 billion yen for a giant office building.

Nintendo has officially purchased the land for their new headquarters.

The plot, previously owned by the city of Kyoto (site of Nintendo's corporate headquarters) was previously the site of a "disaster prevention" facility that was officially placed on the market in December. Nintendo announced on their corporate site today that they have acquired a plot of 10 square km (roughly 3.9 square miles) and will spend 5bn yen on the new facility.

Officially, Nintendo will use the new facility for research and development, but full completion of the twelve storey-high facility is not expected until December 2027.