Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Expansion Departs June 30

"Three Lords?" Oh lord.

As the sun is at its brightest for the Northern Hemisphere, the sun will break in Monster Hunter Rise.

During a digital event today, Capcom confirmed the Sunbreak expansion for Rise will launch on June 30. The expansion can be preordered today, and the preload / charging will occur starting June 23.

The expansion will be sold in a regular and deluxe edition with extra cosmetics, as well as at retail in a special edition that will contain an Amiibo of new flagship monster Malzeno, stickers, a steelbook, and a pin. Three Amiibo - the previously mentioned Malzeno as well as a Palamute and Palico in Malzeno armor - will also be available.