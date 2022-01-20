Fortnite Adding Additional Gyro Aiming Options In Patch

Now it's not just Splatoon in the circle of "popular with the youths" and "gyro controlled shooter"

A major control update is headed to the world's most popular shooter.

Fortnite's v19.3 patch will add onto the gyro controls present in the Switch version already. enabling additional controls for the Switch's aiming with both the Joy-Cons and the Pro Controller. Additional functionality will be added for modifying the speed of the gyro, as well as the ability to disable it entirely when using the right analog stick for camera movement.

Also added in the update, "flick stick" will immediately swing the camera into the position the player moves the right analog. This requires gyro to be enabled.