We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Microsoft Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Activision Blizzard For US$68.7bn

by Donald Theriault - January 18, 2022, 8:51 am EST
Total comments: 10 Source: Xbox Wire

That's roughly 9.1 Bethesdas.

Microsoft has taken another Western third party off the market in the largest video game acquisition ever.

The Redmond giant has entered into an agreement to purchase Activision Blizzard in a US$68.7bn deal, the largest all gaming acquisition in history. No closing date was given for the deal, and the current Activision Blizzard board including embattled CEO Bobby Kotick will remain on board until the closing of the deal, when Microsoft CEO Phil Spencer will become the head of the company.

Activision Blizzard was rocked by scandal through most of 2021 related to conduct of senior executives at the company ranging from sexual harassment to death threats, including multi-million dollar settlements with several state and federal regulating agencies. Currently, testers at Wisconsin-based Raven Studios are striking in protest of unfair termination of employees in December.

There were no Activision Blizzard games known to be in development for Switch, and none released since the remaster of Diablo II last September.

Talkback

Luigi Dude9 hours ago

Even though I'm no fan of Activision, this is terrible news for the industry.  At this point I wouldn't be surprised if Microsoft buys EA and Ubisoft next.

They're making sure next time they pull the "no more used games and always online BS", that gamers wont have much a choice.  Anyone that thinks Microsoft has changed is delusional.  The fact they're willing to spend 70 billion to buy one of the Top 3 biggest third party publishers shows that play time is over.  All the smaller studio buyouts these last several years was already worrying, but the Bethesda buyout was a major red flag.  Well this news just confirms it's a matter of time before Microsoft owns a majority of the gaming industry.

Hopefully they'll start getting busted for anti-trust violations, but considering how much of traditional media companies like Disney have been able to buy up in their fields, I wouldn't count on it.  :-\

Ian Sane8 hours ago

This isn't encouraging but not really surprising.  If you look in other fields like book publishing, music labels or movie studios the industry ultimately settles down to a handful of major companies that own almost everything.  So for it to eventually occur with videogames was probably inevitable.  Nintendo is actually kind of an oddity in that they're still just a videogame company and aren't owned by a larger holding company and haven't become one themselves.

The whole situation makes you wonder if the future is actually that third party support as a concept effectively doesn't exist.  The publishers could effectively be owned by the companies that make the consoles and each console's library is all exclusives.

UncleBobRichard Cook, Guest Contributor7 hours ago

I don't think that's where we're headed at all.

I think as far as AAA-budgeted titles go, yeah, I can see that - major big-budget games being funded and published by one of the big three as a console-exclusive.

But damn, we have so many great and amazing "indie" titles.  Outside of first-party Nintendo games, just about all I play now are indie titles.  And sure, you'll have the occasional indie studio snatched up by Microsoft/Sony, but for every one that is, five more will release games and maybe one of those will actually be good.

The future of gaming has never looked brighter to me and the acquisition of Activision hasn't changed anything.  Heck, last Activision game I bought was Skylanders anyway. 🤣

ThePerm5 hours ago

By Publisher

Microsoft
Halo, Fable, Forza, Age of Empires, Gears of War, Mech Warrior

Activision
Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, Tony Hawk Franchise,


Blizzard
Warcraft, Starcraft, Overwatch, Diablo

Bethesda
Fallout, Elder Scrolls, Dishonored

King
Candy Crush, Farm Heroes

Id
Doom, Quake, Wolfenstein, Commander Keen, Heretic and Hexen, Prey

Mojang
Minecraft

Rare
Banjo Kazooie, Conker's Bad Fur Day, Perfect Dark, Viva Piniata, Grabbed By the Ghoulies, Killer Instinct

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
By Genre

Shooters
Doom, Halo, Wolfenstein, Call of Duty, Perfect Dark, Quake, Overwatch

Strategy Games
Age of Empires, Warcraft, StarCraft

Fantasy/ Role Playing
Warcraft, Elder Scrolls, Fable, Diablo, Minecraft

Platformers
Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, Banjo Kazooie, Pitfall, Conker

Crafts
Starcraft, Warcraft, Minecraft

UncleBobRichard Cook, Guest Contributor5 hours ago

>Heretic and Hexen

The rights to these titles are a tangled web, but Raven is generally cnsidered to be the primary holder, correct?

ThePerm5 hours ago

Quote from: UncleBob

>Heretic and Hexen

The rights to these titles are a tangled web, but Raven is generally cnsidered to be the primary holder, correct?

I think Activision owned Raven. So, whatever problems Id had with getting new Hexen and Heretic games out are now not a problem.

Adrock1 hour ago

I was pretty surprised when I read this news earlier. It won’t affect my gaming habits much, if at all. I’m not really into any of Activision Blizzard’s games. Despite Microsoft’s shopping spree, its first party offerings are still thoroughly unappealing to me.

From a general consumer perspective, this is one of the worst case scenarios. Microsoft bought two major Western publishers within a year. Not great. At the same time, Microsoft hasn’t been coy about its intentions. It doesn’t really want to make Xbox consoles; Game Pass is its endgame.

Anyway, this is as good a time as any to clean house at Activision Blizzard and improve working conditions and company culture.

broodwars1 hour ago

This can only end poorly, either with Microsoft's routine managerial incompetence driving them down even more or just with the general contraction of the industry in general. I'm not a big Activision Blizzard fan, but it's never good when a major publisher gets bought up by a company for the sole reason of denying their games to everyone else.

Must be nice to be able to just blow tens of billions of dollars on various companies in order to drive the price of the remaining ones up so your competitors are eventually driven out of the market, and not even miss it. Must be nice to be able to just buy an industry.

Yeah, I'm not a Microsoft fan. I do look forward to all the gaming pundits who constantly either downplay or demean the role of "exclusives" lapping this one up because "LOL! GAMEPASS IS SUCH A BARGAIN!"

This can only end poorly. I suppose the only way it could have been worse would have been if Tencent (or whatever they're calling themselves these days to escape the taint of the "Tencent" name) bought them.

ThePerm1 hour ago

If we look back a few years ago the talk used to be "Microsoft has no exclusives" Now it has a full library. I imagine they'll become more franchise oriented and less experimental.

This might trigger a bidding war between Nintendo and Sony for Japanese third parties.

I also recently played with an Oculus Quest 2, and I can see why when they were on network news why Microsoft/Activision Blizzard were buzzed about the metaverse.

Adrock31 minutes ago

Nintendo isn't bidding for Japanese third parties. It'll let Sony buy them then hire all the people who leave to start their own companies. Nintendo wants the talent, not the existing IPs. It seems perfectly content funding projects, particularly for exclusivity and the rights to those games, without being financially responsible for the companies themselves.

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement