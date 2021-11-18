We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Indie World Presentation To Air December 15

by Donald Theriault - December 14, 2021, 9:07 am EST
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo

This time last year, we saw this presentation vent.

What will likely be Nintendo's final video presentation of 2021 will air tomorrow.

The third Indie World of the year (following presentations in April and August) will air tomorrow at noon ET / 9 am PT / 1800 CET. As is standard, the presentation promises 20 minutes of titles coming to Switch from indie developers.

The presentation comes a year to the day from a presentation which featured surprise releases of Among Us, Grindstone, and When The Past Was Around: Dicey Dungeons followed later in the day after the Japanese version of the show.

Khushrenada3 hours ago

Maybe there will be info on Fall Guys and Party Animals.

#untitledgoosegame2!

#silksongwhereareu

