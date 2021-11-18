Indie World Presentation To Air December 15

This time last year, we saw this presentation vent.

What will likely be Nintendo's final video presentation of 2021 will air tomorrow.

The third Indie World of the year (following presentations in April and August) will air tomorrow at noon ET / 9 am PT / 1800 CET. As is standard, the presentation promises 20 minutes of titles coming to Switch from indie developers.

The presentation comes a year to the day from a presentation which featured surprise releases of Among Us, Grindstone, and When The Past Was Around: Dicey Dungeons followed later in the day after the Japanese version of the show.